Tomorrow, no power outages are planned in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrenergo does not forecast any restrictions on electricity consumption for Friday. Citizens are asked to switch on powerful appliances between 10:00 and 15:00.
Tomorrow, no power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.
Tomorrow, Friday, no measures to restrict consumption are predicted.
The company urged to use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 15:00.
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