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Politico learned 5 ways for the EU to deal with Hungary if Orban wins again

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2302 views

The European Union is developing plans in case Orban is re-elected, including changing voting rules and financial sanctions. Diplomats call him a Trojan horse.

Politico learned 5 ways for the EU to deal with Hungary if Orban wins again

From less unanimous decision-making to informal suspension, EU countries are already weighing how to move forward without Hungary if Viktor Orbán is re-elected, Politico reports, listing 5 options, UNN writes.

The EU is discussing contingency plans in case its long-time antagonist Viktor Orbán wins another term. EU countries are putting forward several ideas to prevent the Hungarian prime minister, and in some cases any other problematic leader, from disrupting the bloc's functioning. These include changing the voting method, withholding more funding, and even expulsion.

- the publication states, citing 10 EU diplomats.

"Respect for the rule of law is essential for access to EU funds," said Michael McGrath, European Commissioner for Democracy, Justice, Rule of Law and Consumer Protection, when asked about tougher financial sanctions against countries.

Hungary will hold elections on April 12, and although Orbán's Fidesz party is nine percentage points behind Péter Magyar's Tisza party, according to the publication's poll, "the EU is preparing for a world where Orbán wins."

"Orbán has long been a thorn in the EU's side, most recently blocking a loan to Ukraine, which he approved in December. For many at the EU negotiating table, this was a critical point," the publication writes. "No one can blackmail the European Council, no one can blackmail European institutions," European Council President António Costa told reporters. "What Hungary is doing is absolutely unacceptable."

EU assures decision on €90 billion to Ukraine will be delivered - "one way or another"20.03.26, 09:36 • 5894 views

Then came allegations that Budapest had maintained contacts with Moscow throughout the war in Ukraine, and that Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó had used breaks during EU meetings to brief his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Szijjártó admitted to regular calls with Lavrov during EU meetings24.03.26, 15:15 • 5195 views

If Orbán wins the election, "everything will be different," said one senior EU diplomat.

"Many believe that a red line has been crossed [by blocking the loan to Ukraine] and that something needs to be done - but it's unclear what exactly," said a second diplomat.

"Presumably, discussions about how to deal with Orbán will resume and intensify, leading to a more sincere discussion about how to engage with him - and perhaps more creative ways," said a third diplomat.

If Orbán wins, opinions are divided on whether he will change with a new mandate to govern the country. "He is smart enough - one of the smartest politicians in the European Council chamber - to know where the limits are," said one senior EU official.

"I don't think" he will change, said one diplomat. "He is a Trojan horse. The whole point of the EU is trust, the foundation of Europe is cooperation," he added.

At the same time, the publication listed 5 options being discussed in case Orbán wins the elections next month:

1. Change the EU voting procedure.

2. Multi-speed Europe.

3.  Tougher enforcement measures and financial pressure.

4. Suspension of voting rights.

5. Exclusion from the bloc.

To be continued...

Julia Shramko

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