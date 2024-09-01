Plus 1350 occupants and 10 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 616,300 people, 8,592 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

Total enemy combat losses from February 24, 22 to September 01, 24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 616300 (+1350) people,

tanks - 8592 (+10) units,

armored combat vehicles - 16760 (+24) units,

artillery systems - 17636 (+22) units,

MLRS - 1176 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 940 (+0) units,

aircraft - 368 (+0) units,

helicopters - 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 14507 (+36) units,

cruise missiles - 2557 (+0) units,

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 23881 (+56) units,

special equipment - 2991 (+14) units.

