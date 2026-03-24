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PlayCity fined blogger Aliona Omovych over UAH 5 million for casino advertising

Kyiv • UNN

 • 960 views

PlayCity imposed a fine of UAH 5.188 million on Aliona Omovych for promoting illegal gambling. The individual entrepreneur was identified with the help of the BEB (Bureau of Economic Security).

PlayCity fined blogger Aliona Omovych over UAH 5 million for casino advertising

The State Agency for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries PlayCity has fined blogger Alyona Omovych over UAH 5 million for advertising a casino on her social media pages. This was reported by PlayCity, according to UNN.

The PlayCity team found publications advertising gambling on the Instagram blogger's page. Alyona Omovych, a millionaire blogger, advertised an unlicensed casino on her page.

- the message says.

PlayCity reminded that bloggers are prohibited from advertising gambling, and promoting unlicensed casinos has an even greater negative impact on subscribers.

In fact, it is about attracting one's audience to an illegal market where there are no rules for responsible gaming, payment guarantees, and personal data security. To identify the blogger, we contacted the BEB. Thanks to the information and search work of the Bureau's analysts, the person was identified - individual entrepreneur Starykh Alyona Eduardivna received a fine of over UAH 5 million.

- noted in PlayCity.

It should be noted that according to the agency's decision No. 79-r of March 20, the blogger was fined UAH 5,188.2 thousand. The fine must be paid no later than three months, and she must also notify the agency of the voluntary execution of this decision.

Recall

The State Agency for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries PlayCity fined Kyiv's "Dynamo" over UAH 5 million for violating gambling advertising rules on the stadium grounds.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies