Petro Pryimak, soloist of the National Opera of Ukraine, has died

Petro Pryimak, soloist of the National Opera of Ukraine, Honored Artist and teacher, has passed away. The artist was 57 years old. This was announced by the chief director of the National Opera, Anatoliy Solovyanenko, on his Facebook page, writes UNN.

The morning of Palm Sunday brought us sad news — the leading soloist of the theater, Honored Artist of Ukraine Petro Pryimak, passed away into eternity. It is hard to believe, it is hard to accept, because only the day before yesterday he sang in the opera Carmen — as it turned out, for the last time… May your memory be bright, dear friend… - the message says

The cause of the artist's death is not yet known. On April 17, Pryimak was scheduled to perform in the play Faust.

Petro Pryimak graduated from the Kyiv Conservatory (baritone) and since 1993 was a soloist of the opera troupe of the National Opera of Ukraine, taught vocals at the National Music Academy of Ukraine. Petro Pryimak had a twin brother Pavlo (who was also a soloist of the National Opera of Ukraine), who tragically died in a car accident at the age of 56 in October 2023. Petro Pryimak is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

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