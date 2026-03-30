Star of "Maski-show" Volodymyr Komarov dies
Kyiv • UNN
The actor died on March 29 due to heart failure. The farewell ceremony for the member of the comedy troupe and musician will take place on April 1 in Odesa.
Actor and star of "Maski-show" Volodymyr Komarov passed away. He was 62 years old, UNN reports with reference to the message of the Odesa theater "Maski".
Yesterday, March 29, Komarik, Vovka, Volodymyr Komarov went to the Rainbow. Fantastically talented, God-kissed, positive, kind, charismatic, real... Heart failure... There are simply no words...
As reported by the theater, the funeral service will take place on Wednesday, April 1, at the Panteleimon Monastery, Panteleimonivska Street 66.
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Additionally
Komarov was a comedian, actor, musician, and member of the "Maski" comedy troupe.
In 2005, he founded the musical group "D-r BrMental", in which he was the soloist.
Since 2018, he has performed with Borys Barsky as an actor in the play "Mozart and Salieri".
In addition, Komarov professionally engaged in making smoking pipes and conducted tours of Odesa.
He had a daughter and a granddaughter.