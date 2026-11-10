Patron the dog has become a father and showed the first photos of the puppies

The mascot of Chernihiv’s rescuers, Patron the dog, became a father shortly after marrying his chosen partner, Lana. According to the post, Patron became the father of seven puppies at once, reports UNN.

I know you’ve been waiting for this news: Lana and I have become parents - the post says.

Patron added that "they say that when you become a dad or mom, your life changes," but "I haven’t figured out exactly how yet," and asked his followers: "When you want to be constantly beside them, is that it? Or when you want to know why they are whimpering now, and why that little one over there hasn’t made a sound for a whole minute? Or checking that they have all eaten? Is this what people mean by those changes?…"

"I really want to be a good father to them. I want them never to doubt that they are loved. And to grow up healthy—surely that is the most important thing for all parents. For them to be warm and comfortable. For the world to greet them kindly. And many, many more dad-related "wishes," - the post says.

The dog also shared some wisdom: "Love does not become smaller when you share it".

"On the contrary, it turned out that it can be divided into seven parts, and each one will remain whole: one for every spot, nose, and tail. And there will still be enough left for Lana, for our people, and for our friends. So, for the first time, I’m sending you a fatherly lick. Such a caring and boundlessly loving one," the message says.

It should be noted that on November 2, it became known that Patron the dog had married—his chosen partner was Lana, a Jack Russell terrier. However, the wedding took place back in September.

"I kept something from you. Not intentionally; it just seemed to me that this wasn’t the right time to disturb the space with such news, but on the other hand, other news—not so good—doesn’t ask us. And I will ask: with your permission, I want to share some personal changes… This September, I got married. My wife’s name is Lana; she is a charming female dog (though not without a distinctive Jack Russell character—we can’t deny that). I kept putting my personal life aside; it seemed to me that it was not as important as work matters or volunteering—you know. Many of you have gone through this. But I couldn’t pass Lana by without staring. Nose to nose, and we found that we had so many things in common," Patron wrote in an Instagram post.

However, at that time Patron intrigued his followers with some news, promising to tell them a little later.

"And now I want to say to those who are hesitating, who are putting off "until later" something just for themselves, for happiness, for smiles… Maybe don’t put it off? Not because "later may never come"—no one knows how much time anyone has left to live—but simply because if you start today, happiness will definitely last longer. More love, and more life. Lana and I are sending you a loving lick. It is not only for romantic matters, but for all kinds of love: for your pets, your parents, your country, and everything else. Kiss your loved ones and take care of yourselves," Patron’s Instagram account says.

Patron the dog got married: Lana became the famous four-legged companion’s bride

Just a few days later, Patron shared his impressions of family life, saying that he lives separately from Lana.

"According to the laws of dog marriage, it is not at all necessary to share one bed between two. So my beloved Lana and I live separately. We barked back and forth about it and realized that I can’t live without my Mykhailo, and she can’t live without her mother. But we take many walks together and visit one another. I used to think that I could run so happily only when going to work. But now I also want to hurry home. I have also developed the habit of leaving the tastiest treats for Lanochka. And when someone treats me while I’m on duty, I don’t eat it all; I take it home in a bag to make my beloved happy. We are happy, and that is the most important thing. So we are sending everyone a family lick," Patron’s account said.

What is known about Patron the dog

Patron, a Jack Russell terrier, became one of Ukraine’s best-known dogs after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

He participates in educational campaigns that teach children and adults the rules for dealing with explosive objects.

Now, news about his activities has been joined by a personal event—the appearance of his four-legged chosen partner, Lana.

In February this year, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that in Ukraine, it is not only the people who are indomitable, but also the animals. In particular, during his speech at the Munich Security Conference, the Alliance’s top representative said that he had seen a thirst for victory even in the eyes of Patron, the dog who helps clear territories of mines.

"I saw the thirst for victory" - Rutte recalled Patron and his trip to Chernihiv region

In 2022, the band Karta Svitu released a song in honor of Patron the dog, which has already received 7.2 million views on YouTube.

In addition, in 2022, while Patron was receiving the "For Dedicated Service" award in Kyiv from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he barked at Canada’s then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"I met Patron; he has already helped the Ukrainian army neutralize more than 200 explosive devices and is helping teach children how to behave safely around mines. President Zelenskyy awarded Patron and his owner for what they have already done and continue to do," Trudeau wrote at the time.