Over 20 thousand servicemen underwent rehabilitation last year - Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense has deployed 2,600 rehabilitation facilities, where more than 20,000 servicemen were treated last year. These figures emphasize the significant volume of rehabilitation work, which has increased significantly in recent years. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Social Development Natalia Kalmykova during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

According to her, this data is significant because the volume of rehabilitation work has increased significantly, indicating an increase in the scale of the problem.

In view of this, as of now, all institutions providing rehabilitation services are required to have multidisciplinary teams, and this requirement is being met, - She added.

