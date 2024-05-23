Over 20 thousand servicemen underwent rehabilitation last year - Ministry of Defense

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 11135 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 87393 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141632 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146585 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241314 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172330 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163970 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148086 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220612 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112977 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 44798 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 63623 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107835 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 34782 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 66342 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241314 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220612 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207074 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233076 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220159 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 11135 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 16707 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 23240 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107835 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111845 views
Over 20 thousand servicemen underwent rehabilitation last year - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16852 views

More than 20,000 servicemen and women were treated in the facilities deployed by the Ministry of Defense last year, which indicates a significant increase in the scale of rehabilitation work.

The Ministry of Defense has deployed 2,600 rehabilitation facilities, where more than 20,000 servicemen were treated last year. These figures emphasize the significant volume of rehabilitation work, which has increased significantly in recent years. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Social Development Natalia Kalmykova during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

As of today, the Ministry of Defense has deployed 2,600 rehabilitation beds, and over the past year, more than 20,000 servicemen have been treated in our healthcare facilities alone, because we treat only servicemen,

- Kalmykova emphasized.

Details

According to her, this data is significant because the volume of rehabilitation work has increased significantly, indicating an increase in the scale of the problem.

In view of this, as of now, all institutions providing rehabilitation services are required to have multidisciplinary teams, and this requirement is being met,

- She added.

Recall

The Minister of Health of Ukraine and his German counterpart signed a joint declaration on strengthening cooperation between the countries in the field of public health, disease prevention, rehabilitation, mental health and modernization of health care systems.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarHealth
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

