Oschadbank to suspend all card operations and app functionality on the night of March 23

Between March 22 and March 23, from 00:10 to 06:00, Oschadbank will be conducting scheduled technical maintenance, and clients of the financial institution are being warned about a temporary pause in service operations. This is reported by UNN with reference to Oschadbank's announcement on Telegram.

Details

It is noted that during this period, the following will be temporarily unavailable:

card operations;

ATM operations;

payments at POS terminals and online;

operations in the "Mobile Oschad" and "OschadPAY" applications.

The work will be carried out at night to minimize inconvenience for customers. This is necessary to update the system and test the fault tolerance of the processing infrastructure, which will help increase the stability and reliability of services. - the message says.

Oschadbank promised that after 06:00 on March 23, all services would operate as usual.

Recall

On March 9, Oschadbank temporarily suspended the operation of electronic services due to a cyberattack.

Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or Monobank