Operation Midnight Hammer stopped Iran from creating 10 nuclear bombs - Senator Graham

defense.gov

As part of Operation "Midnight Hammer", the US stopped Iran from producing at least 10 nuclear bombs, reported US Senator Lindsey Graham on X, writes UNN.

In the shortest possible time, thanks to Operation "Midnight Hammer", President Trump stopped Iran from obtaining enough weapons-grade uranium to produce at least 10 nuclear bombs. Iran was weeks, not years, away from achieving this - Graham wrote.

What is Operation "Midnight Hammer"

Operation "Midnight Hammer" involved 125 US military aircraft, and the targets were three nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

The United States attacked three facilities in Iran critical to Tehran's nuclear program on June 21, 2025. Operation "Midnight Hammer" included a strike package of seven B-2 bombers and more than two dozen Tomahawk cruise missiles. At a Pentagon briefing on June 22, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Kaine stated that more than 125 US aircraft were involved in Operation "Midnight Hammer" to support the attack. This attack marked the first time the United States used its largest bunker-buster bomb, the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP), in combat, indicated CSIS. General Kaine emphasized that the United States dropped 14 MOPs on two targets.

Addition

The US struck Iranian missile facilities – using deep penetration munitions.