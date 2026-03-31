Opening the sky in Ukraine for civil aviation in the near future will not happen - Kuleba

The security situation in Ukraine, caused by Russia's full-scale war, does not allow for the consideration of opening airspace for civil aviation in the near future. This was stated in a comment to DW by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksiy Kuleba, as reported by UNN.

The resumption of flights is possible only if the full safety of civil aviation is guaranteed. Currently, the key factor remains the security situation, which does not allow for considering the opening of airspace as a near-term prospect. - Kuleba emphasized.

He reminded that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, Ukraine's airspace has been classified as a high-risk zone for civil aviation and closed for flights. This decision is regulated by the President's decree on the introduction of martial law, the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law," provisions on the use of airspace, as well as relevant notices to airmen (NOTAM) published by the State Aviation Service and Ukraerocenter.

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Let's add

At the same time, the creation of a working group within the ministry in mid-March is part of the preparatory work of the relevant department for the future, according to Kuleba's comment. The vice-prime minister named the group's task, which includes representatives of airports, airlines, and relevant authorities, as "developing practical solutions and a phased plan for restoring air traffic, including assessing the state of infrastructure, security requirements, and coordination among all involved parties."

The created working group has a consultative and advisory nature and is focused on developing basic approaches and recommendations that can be used after the security situation stabilizes for a phased and safe restoration of air traffic. - Kuleba noted.

Recall

On March 16, it became known that the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine had created a working group that would be engaged in preparing for the resumption of Ukrainian airports' operations. This once again sparked discussions about the prospects and possibilities of opening the sky in Ukraine during the war.