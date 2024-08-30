One Russian missile-carrying ship is in the Black Sea

There is one missile-carrying ship in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 4 missiles. According to UNN , the Ukrainian Navy reported this in an operational update as of 06:00 on August 30, 2024 on Facebook.

Details

“There is one enemy ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles, while there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,” the publication says.

There are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 8 missiles, the Ukrainian Navy adds.

It is also reported that over the past day, 9 vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of the Russian Federation: 9 vessels to the Black Sea, 6 of which continued to move towards the Bosphorus; 11 vessels to the Sea of Azov, none of which moved from the Bosphorus.

"Boyko towers" in the Black Sea are on fire - monitoring resources