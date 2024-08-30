ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 124554 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 128933 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 211514 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160300 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156938 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144688 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 205421 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112587 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193270 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105186 views

Actual
One Russian missile-carrying ship is in the Black Sea

One Russian missile-carrying ship is in the Black Sea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26746 views

The Ukrainian Navy reports the presence of one enemy ship with 4 Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea. There are 3 ships in the Mediterranean, one of which carries 8 Kalibr missiles.

There is one missile-carrying ship in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 4 missiles. According to UNN , the Ukrainian Navy reported this in an operational update as of 06:00 on August 30, 2024 on Facebook.

Details

“There is one enemy ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles, while there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,” the publication says.

There are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 8 missiles, the Ukrainian Navy adds.

It is also reported that over the past day, 9 vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of the Russian Federation: 9 vessels to the Black Sea, 6 of which continued to move towards the Bosphorus; 11 vessels to the Sea of Azov, none of which moved from the Bosphorus.

"Boyko towers" in the Black Sea are on fire - monitoring resources26.08.24, 11:24 • 14701 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarNews of the World

