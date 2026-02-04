$43.190.22
Oleh Luhovskyi to serve as acting head of the Foreign Intelligence Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 464 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Oleh Luhovskyi as acting head of the Foreign Intelligence Service. Luhovskyi has served as First Deputy Head of the SZR since October 2024.

Oleh Luhovskyi to serve as acting head of the Foreign Intelligence Service

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Oleh Luhovskyi as acting head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, UNN reports.

First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Oleh Vasyliovych Luhovskyi shall temporarily perform the duties of the Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine 

- states decree No. 100/2026.

Additionally

Oleh Luhovskyi became the First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine in October 2024.

From May to October 2024, he served as Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine. 

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine