More and more children in the occupied Donetsk region are becoming victims of sexual violence by Russian military personnel and security forces, with some even attempting suicide. The occupation authorities are aware of the scale of the problem and record it in official documents, but instead of protecting children, they choose to protect their own security bloc. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

The CNS has obtained documents stating that at the end of 2025, the so-called "DPR Ministry of Education" sent an official telegram to all schools and vocational education institutions. Heads were obliged to submit confidential information for 2024–2025 about minors who committed or attempted suicide, as well as about children who became victims of sexual violence. In fact, the occupiers are forming a register of broken teenagers throughout the occupied part of Donetsk region, acknowledging that such cases occur in almost every school.

The collected data is concentrated in structures controlled by the occupation administration, in particular in the "psychological center" under the supervision of the local "prosecutor's office." The full picture of sexual violence against children and their suicide attempts is received by those bodies that simultaneously cover up Russian military personnel, security forces, and their controlled formations. In conditions where these very structures often appear as perpetrators of sex crimes, a child effectively has no one to turn to, and some teenagers choose suicide attempts as, from their point of view, the only way to escape this cycle - the report says.

The CNS indicates that, in this way, the occupation authorities of Donetsk region not only record violence but also support a system in which military personnel and security forces remain untouchable even in cases of crimes against children.

Closed statistics are collected not to punish rapists in uniform, but to control information about the scale of their own crimes and minimize the risks of external disclosure - the CNS summarizes.

Recall

According to the UN, Russia systematically commits war-related sexual violence in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and in places of detention.