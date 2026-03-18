Number of ecosystem fires in Ukraine decreased by 38% - SES

In Ukraine, the number of fires in ecosystems has decreased by 38% compared to last year. At the same time, rescuers predict an increase in the number of fires in the coming months. This was discussed at a press briefing at the Media Center of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to representatives of the State Emergency Service, despite the positive trend, the beginning of spring traditionally opens the fire-hazardous period.

"Since the beginning of the year, 14,200 fires have occurred, which is 38% less than in 2025. But the period from March to November is the most dangerous," said Serhiy Batechko, deputy head of the civil protection department of the State Emergency Service.

As of mid-March, thousands of fires have already been recorded.

"As of March 18, more than 3,000 fires have occurred in ecosystems, 4 people have died and 15 have been injured," he added.

Recall

In Ternopil region, a landslide claimed a life, three rescuers were injured