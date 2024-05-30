Latvian Foreign Minister Baba Brage rejected discussions about the possible deployment of Latvian troops to Ukraine. She stated this in an interview with Radio Liberty, reports UNN.

I'm not speculating. This is not a discussion at the moment - said Brage, answering the question under what circumstances her country could consider the possibility of this step.

German newspaper Der Spiegel reported that Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland can lead their troops to Ukraine if Russia achieves serious success at the front. Representatives of the Baltic states, as follows from the publication, reported this to their German colleagues in Tallinn, criticizing Berlin's restrained position on refusing to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons and restrictions on strikes on Russian territory.

The Latvian Foreign Minister confirmed that her country does not restrict the use of its weapons by Ukrainian forces to strike targets on the territory of Russia.

"Latvia has never imposed any restrictions on the use of its weapons, since the right to self-defense under the UN Charter for Ukraine also includes legitimate military facilities on the territory of Russia. And we can clearly see this in the situation in Kharkiv region, when Russian troops were so grouped on Russian territory near the Ukrainian border. It's literally too late to prevent this attack. Therefore, as far as we are concerned, we support the right of Ukraine to use weapons against legitimate military targets on the territory of Russia," Brage said.

At the same time, she rejected fears that Kharkiv might allegedly fall under the onslaught of Russian forces.

"The Ukrainians are fighting and actually pushing the Russians back from a number of positions. Therefore, we just need to provide Ukraine with what it needs.we need such a permit to use these weapons on the territory of Russia if necessary. You also need not only air defense, but also fire capabilities at a long distance, the ability to accurately strike. We need the ability to target," Brage said, adding that "there are things that are delivered without public announcements.

Among the allied countries of Ukraine, two opposite approaches have been formed to provide military support to the Armed Forces of Ukraine to repel Russia's large-scale aggression, international observers Write.

The United States and Germany consistently oppose Western weapons attacks on military targets in Russia, emphasize that their soldiers will not fight in Ukraine, and also delay even sending their instructors to help deal with Western weapons.

France, Great Britain, Poland, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, the Netherlands express radically different ideas, and insist that the delay in providing military assistance and the old approaches gave the opposite result – Russia has launched a new offensive and is firing guided aerial bombs at Kharkiv and other cities of the border region.