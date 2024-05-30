Now this is not a discussion: the Latvian Foreign Minister rejected discussions about the possible sending of troops to Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 8315 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 85569 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141380 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146347 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241153 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172304 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163949 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148082 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220529 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112974 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111731 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 43748 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 62614 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107653 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 64815 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241153 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220529 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206989 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233002 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220096 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 8244 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 15871 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 22632 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107651 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111727 views
Actual
Now this is not a discussion: the Latvian Foreign Minister rejected discussions about the possible sending of troops to Ukraine

Now this is not a discussion: the Latvian Foreign Minister rejected discussions about the possible sending of troops to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23525 views

Latvia rejects discussions about deploying troops in Ukraine, but supports Ukraine's right to strike legitimate military installations in Russia with weapons provided, if necessary to protect against Russian aggression.

Latvian Foreign Minister Baba Brage rejected discussions about the possible deployment of Latvian troops to Ukraine. She stated this in an interview with Radio Liberty, reports UNN.

I'm not speculating. This is not a discussion at the moment 

- said Brage, answering the question under what circumstances her country could consider the possibility of this step.

Add

German newspaper Der Spiegel reported that Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland can lead their troops to Ukraine if Russia achieves serious success at the front. Representatives of the Baltic states, as follows from the publication, reported this to their German colleagues in Tallinn, criticizing Berlin's restrained position on refusing to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons and restrictions on strikes on Russian territory.

The Latvian Foreign Minister confirmed that her country does not restrict the use of its weapons by Ukrainian forces to strike targets on the territory of Russia.

"Latvia has never imposed any restrictions on the use of its weapons, since the right to self-defense under the UN Charter for Ukraine also includes legitimate military facilities on the territory of Russia. And we can clearly see this in the situation in Kharkiv region, when Russian troops were so grouped on Russian territory near the Ukrainian border. It's literally too late to prevent this attack. Therefore, as far as we are concerned, we support the right of Ukraine to use weapons against legitimate military targets on the territory of Russia," Brage said.

At the same time, she rejected fears that Kharkiv might allegedly fall under the onslaught of Russian forces.

"The Ukrainians are fighting and actually pushing the Russians back from a number of positions. Therefore, we just need to provide Ukraine with what it needs.we need such a permit to use these weapons on the territory of Russia if necessary. You also need not only air defense, but also fire capabilities at a long distance, the ability to accurately strike. We need the ability to target," Brage said, adding that "there are things that are delivered without public announcements.

Among the allied countries of Ukraine, two opposite approaches have been formed to provide military support to the Armed Forces of Ukraine to repel Russia's large-scale aggression, international observers Write.

Recall

The United States and Germany consistently oppose Western weapons attacks on military targets in Russia, emphasize that their soldiers will not fight in Ukraine, and also delay even sending their instructors to help deal with Western weapons.

France, Great Britain, Poland, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, the Netherlands express radically different ideas, and insist that the delay in providing military assistance and the old approaches gave the opposite result – Russia has launched a new offensive and is firing guided aerial bombs at Kharkiv and other cities of the border region.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
latviaLatvia
der-spiegelDer Spiegel
franceFrance
lithuaniaLithuania
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
czech-republicCzech Republic
germanyGermany
netherlandsNetherlands
united-statesUnited States
tallinnTallinn
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine
berlinBerlin
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising