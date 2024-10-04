North Korea kills 6 officers from Donetsk due to strike on training ground - source

A missile strike on a training ground near Donetsk killed 6 North Korean officers. UNN learned about this from its own sources.

There was a missile attack on a training ground near Donetsk. As a result of the strike, 6 North Korean officers were killed - the source said.

The Kyiv Post reports that more than 20 soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike on October 3 on Russian-occupied territory near Donetsk, including six officers from North Korea who had come for a meeting with their Russian counterparts.

According to reports on Russian social media, before the missile strike, the Russians demonstrated to North Korean representatives the training of personnel for offensive and defense actions.

