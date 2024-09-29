ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
North Korea calls US military aid to Ukraine "an incredible mistake"

North Korea calls US military aid to Ukraine “an incredible mistake”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 75922 views

North Korea calls $8 billion in US military aid to Ukraine an "incredible mistake." The DPRK warned of the risk of nuclear war in Europe due to the escalation of the conflict by the West.

North Korea, which is accused of illegally supplying weapons to Russia, said on Sunday that $8 billion in U.S. military aid to Ukraine is an "incredible mistake" and a game of chicken against the nuclear-armed nation. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

U.S. President Joe Biden announced new aid as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Washington to help Kyiv defend itself, including longer-range weapons that will increase the ability to strike Russia from safer distances.

Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said that Washington is escalating the conflict in Ukraine and putting the whole of Europe on the brink of nuclear war.

The United States and the West should not dismiss or underestimate Russia's serious warning. Are the United States and the West really able to cope with the consequences of playing recklessly with fire against Russia, which is a nuclear superpower,

- Kim Yo-jong said in a statement published by KCNA.

She also questioned the ability of the United States and the West to "deal with the consequences" when, in her words, they "play with fire against Russia.

The newspaper notes that Putin has repeatedly threatened to use nuclear weapons if the West allows long-range weapons to strike Russia.

The publication reminds that North Korea and Russia have dramatically improved their ties over the past year: their leaders have met twice and agreed on a "comprehensive strategic partnership" that includes mutual defense commitments.

According to the United States, the DPRK has shipped at least 16,500 containers of weapons to Russia since September last year, and Russia has fired missiles from these shipments into Ukraine.

However, both North Korea and Russia deny any illegal arms trade.

South Korea accuses russia of illegal arms trade with the DPRK28.09.24, 05:50 • 29515 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
kim-jong-unKim Jong Un
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

