None of the arguments shook the conclusions of the court of first instance - Prosecutor General on the confirmation in appeal of Kosov's life sentence for the murder of a teenager on the funicular

$43.920.0950.900.01
ukenru
Exclusive
04:27 PM • 7128 views
Ukraine enters Africa - a new stage of the global game
01:57 PM • 32091 views
"Weight loss shot" or health risk – why are US citizens massively suing "Ozempic" manufacturers?
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 40534 views
Who should control the use of urban land and why violations can go unnoticed for yearsPhoto
March 25, 10:45 AM • 38030 views
Weekend trip - interesting places in OdesaPhoto
March 25, 09:00 AM • 53244 views
Ukraine celebrates SBU Day - facts from the history of the national special service
Exclusive
March 24, 06:26 PM • 71493 views
Guardians, foster parents, or family-type orphanages: who can care for children without parental care
March 24, 05:38 PM • 59325 views
In Lviv, a man hung the Ukrainian flag on the balcony of an apartment damaged by a “Shahed” drone
Exclusive
March 24, 04:18 PM • 56733 views
Easter basket becomes more expensive for the second year in a row: economist explained the reasons
March 24, 03:46 PM • 54927 views
Moldova introduces a state of emergency in energy – what is happening in the country
March 24, 02:45 PM • 38523 views
The Cabinet of Ministers assigned a rank to the NABU director amid a corruption scandal involving fictitious paternity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
2m/s
46%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Drones flew into Latvia and EstoniaMarch 25, 08:33 AM • 45543 views
Minus 34% of strategic aviation and over 2250 Russian tanks - the most successful SBU operations during the warMarch 25, 10:00 AM • 31003 views
Parliament summoned the head of the National Bank, Pyshnyi, in the 'Horokhovsky case' - what they want to hear from himMarch 25, 11:09 AM • 38585 views
In the shadow of a conflict of interest: the competition for the head of the State Customs Service is coming to an end, the final decision rests with the Minister of FinanceMarch 25, 11:24 AM • 36798 views
Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary - what kind of holiday it is, main traditions and superstitionsPhotoMarch 25, 12:01 PM • 30682 views
Publications
"Weight loss shot" or health risk – why are US citizens massively suing "Ozempic" manufacturers?01:57 PM • 32096 views
Who should control the use of urban land and why violations can go unnoticed for yearsPhoto
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 40538 views
Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary - what kind of holiday it is, main traditions and superstitionsPhotoMarch 25, 12:01 PM • 30708 views
In the shadow of a conflict of interest: the competition for the head of the State Customs Service is coming to an end, the final decision rests with the Minister of FinanceMarch 25, 11:24 AM • 36823 views
Parliament summoned the head of the National Bank, Pyshnyi, in the 'Horokhovsky case' - what they want to hear from himMarch 25, 11:09 AM • 38613 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Kyrylo Budanov
Serhiy Rebrov
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Serhiy Prytula revealed for the first time where his son is studying and whether he plans to connect his life with the military sphere12:24 PM • 17364 views
BTS concert in Seoul gathered 18.4 million online viewersMarch 25, 06:19 AM • 57985 views
Orlando Bloom's new romance after breakup with Katy Perry - who is the actor dating?PhotoMarch 24, 06:35 PM • 34917 views
Valerie Perrine, Oscar-nominated actress from "Superman" and "Lenny," has diedMarch 24, 11:52 AM • 64547 views
Star of "Kitchen" Kateryna Kuznetsova publicly congratulated her star father on his birthdayPhotoMarch 23, 09:52 PM • 64837 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Facebook
YouTube
Shahed-136

None of the arguments shook the conclusions of the court of first instance - Prosecutor General on the confirmation in appeal of Kosov's life sentence for the murder of a teenager on the funicular

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1452 views

The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the life sentence for the murder of a teenager. The defense's appeal regarding the reclassification of the crime was rejected.

None of the arguments shook the conclusions of the court of first instance - Prosecutor General on the confirmation in appeal of Kosov's life sentence for the murder of a teenager on the funicular

The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the legality of Artem Kosov's sentence – life imprisonment for the murder of 16-year-old Maksym Materukhin. This was announced by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, who added that "it is impossible to bring Maksym back, but a just punishment for the killer is our duty to the victim's family and a guarantee that the law is the same for everyone," UNN reports.

The defense's appeal regarding the reclassification of the crime to manslaughter due to negligence was rejected. The court re-examined the evidence insisted upon by Kosov's lawyers. None of the arguments shook the conclusions of the court of first instance.

- Kravchenko reported.

According to the Prosecutor General, moreover, the re-examined evidence only confirmed that the conflict was provoked by the accused, his actions were aggressive and hooliganistic, and the victim's bodily injuries were a direct consequence of Artem Kosov's deliberate actions.

During the events on the territory of the Kyiv funicular, neither Maksym Materukhin nor his friends insulted or humiliated Artem Kosov or other attendees. They did not show any animosity or hostility towards any of the passengers, and even less so towards the convicted person. At the same time, the status of a military serviceman of the State Protection Department and the state of alcoholic and drug intoxication only increase the degree of responsibility before society.

- Kravchenko added.

The Prosecutor General emphasized that the sentence of life imprisonment imposed by the court is fair, justified, and corresponds to the gravity of the crime.

This is about the irretrievably lost life of a child. It is impossible to kill a child and then hope for a light punishment. It is impossible to bring Maksym back, but a just punishment for the killer is our duty to the victim's family and a guarantee that the law is the same for everyone. Thank you to everyone who fought for justice in the name of the bright memory of an innocent victim of cruelty. We continue to work.

- he summarized.

Context

On April 8, 2024, Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder of a teenager. As established by the investigation, the incident occurred at the upper station of the funicular, which leads to the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Kosov, being intoxicated, began to harass a group of teenagers, among whom was Maksym Materukhin. Kosov pushed the 16-year-old boy, who died from the impact of the fall.

On September 22, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced Artem Kosov to life imprisonment for the murder of Materukhin on the funicular. The prosecution requested the highest penalty for the accused. At that time, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated that the prosecution in the case of the murder of a teenager on the capital's funicular was ready for an appeal.

Addition

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko expressed the initiative on the need to introduce an unalternative punishment in the form of life imprisonment for particularly serious crimes against children. He appealed to the law enforcement committee of the Verkhovna Rada with a proposal to support the relevant initiative and introduce such punishment for the murder and rape of children.

Today, life imprisonment is provided for in exceptional cases; mostly, it refers to a punishment of 15 years of imprisonment, sometimes with the possibility of reducing the term of serving the sentence.

It should be added that the prosecutor's office is actively seeking the most severe sentence - life imprisonment for serious crimes against children.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Life imprisonment
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv