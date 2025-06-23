$41.830.15
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"No time to wait": Sybiha at the EU Council meeting called for decisive action

Kyiv • UNN

 • 726 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called for strengthening sanctions against Russia and accelerating Ukraine's integration into the European Union at the EU Council meeting in Brussels. He emphasized the interconnectedness of security in Europe and the Middle East, as well as the need for economic pressure on the Kremlin.

"No time to wait": Sybiha at the EU Council meeting called for decisive action

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha participated in the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, where he called for strengthening sanctions against Russia and accelerating Ukraine's integration into the European Union.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the minister's post on the X network.

Details

During his speech, Sybiha emphasized the interrelationship between situations in different regions.

I stressed that security in Europe and the Middle East is directly interconnected. Countering Russian aggression against Ukraine is an integral part of deterring the security threat from Russia, Iran, and North Korea

- he said.

The minister drew attention to the current political moment.

This is a week of two major summits, EU and NATO, with one common goal: to increase the cost of war for the Russian aggressor. We need to take decisive action right now. There is no time to wait

- stated Sybiha.

He also emphasized the need for economic pressure on the Kremlin.

Putin rejects peace efforts and intensifies terror. It's time to hit the Russian economy with devastating sanctions

– said Sybiha.

Clarifying the directions of pressure, the Minister outlined a whole range of sectors.

Banking and energy sectors, oil price caps, shadow fleet, captains and ports, secondary sanctions against those who finance Russia's war budget, and other measures

– Sybiha noted.

He emphasized the need to urgently strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Given the intensified Russian attacks, our main priority is also to strengthen Ukraine. This especially applies to air defense systems and interceptors, artillery ammunition, long-range capabilities, and drones

– he stressed.

Separately, the Minister focused on the development of the Ukrainian defense industry.

I called on EU member states to further increase investments in Ukraine's defense industry

– he reported.

Sybiha also voiced his position on European integration.

I also emphasized the importance of accelerating Ukraine's accession to the EU. This is a matter of war and peace in Europe. A matter of a strong Europe as a serious force in the face of growing global competition

– the Minister emphasized.

According to him, Ukraine will strengthen the European Union in several important areas.

As a member, Ukraine will significantly strengthen the EU in various areas, including security and foreign policy, technology, digitalization, and energy

– Sybiha said.

The minister also addressed his European colleagues with a specific appeal.

New steps to advance Ukraine's EU accession negotiations are critically important now, serving as a source of inspiration for the Ukrainian people, especially our soldiers, in the face of Russian terror and aggression

– he added.

Sybiha concluded his address by emphasizing strategic partnership.

We count on European and transatlantic unity on issues of peace, security, and prosperity. Ukraine will continue to contribute to collective security through military force and knowledge, unique technologies, resilience, and other advantages

– said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

Kallas: If the EU does not increase aid to Ukraine, Europeans will have to learn Russian18.06.25, 17:01 • 3542 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

Politics
