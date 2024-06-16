No hits or civilian casualties were recorded in Poltava region
Kyiv • UNN
According to the head of the Poltava regional military administration, there were no hits or civilian casualties in Poltava region.
According to preliminary information, no hits were recorded on the territory of the region. Fortunately, no one was injured
Recall
Earlier it was reported that there was an explosion in Poltava.
