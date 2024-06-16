No hits or civilian casualties were recorded in Poltava region

No hits were recorded in Poltava region. There are no civilian casualties. This was reported by the head of the Poltava RMA Philip Pronin, UNN reports.

Earlier it was reported that there was an explosion in Poltava.

An explosion occurred in Poltava