No hits or civilian casualties were recorded in Poltava region

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 13763 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 134757 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 135074 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 149098 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 205176 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 242629 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 150052 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 370514 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182952 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149904 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 90005 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 127750 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 114951 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 27773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 47326 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 134728 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 116318 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 135053 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 129043 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 149079 views
No hits or civilian casualties were recorded in Poltava region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70732 views

According to the head of the Poltava regional military administration, there were no hits or civilian casualties in Poltava region.

No hits or civilian casualties were recorded in Poltava region

No hits were recorded in Poltava region. There are no civilian casualties. This was reported by the head of the Poltava RMA Philip Pronin, UNN reports.

According to preliminary information, no hits were recorded on the territory of the region. Fortunately, no one was injured

- Philip Pronin said .

Recall

Earlier it was reported that there was an explosion in Poltava.

An explosion occurred in Poltava15.06.24, 23:07 • 87140 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

