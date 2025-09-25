$41.410.03
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
06:48 AM • 16406 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
06:09 AM • 38936 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 44192 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 67313 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 51850 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 45928 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 41527 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 71864 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
September 24, 10:07 AM • 23203 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
New rules for tax invoice registration introduced in Ukraine: key changes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 340 views

In Ukraine, changes to the Procedure for Suspending Tax Invoice Registration come into force on September 27, 2025. The innovations are aimed at reducing blockages and increasing transparency for businesses.

New rules for tax invoice registration introduced in Ukraine: key changes

In Ukraine, the rules for registering tax invoices are changing from September 27, the State Tax Service warned, clarifying the changes, UNN writes.

From September 27, 2025, changes to the Procedure for suspending the registration of tax invoices and adjustment calculations in the ERNN come into force.

- the tax office reported with reference to government resolution No. 1048 of August 26.

The purpose of the innovations, as noted, is to reduce the number of business entities that face blocking of invoices, to make the rules more transparent, and to help businesses that work honestly avoid constant blocking risks.

Key changes:

  1. Increased limits for unconditional registration of tax invoices:
    • the maximum supply volume is up to UAH 1 million, and for one counterparty - up to UAH 100 thousand;
      • the number of taxpayers for whom the head holds a similar position, from three to five.
        1. Thresholds for transactions with small amounts are increasing:
          • from UAH 5,000 to UAH 10,000 per invoice;
            • total monthly volume - from UAH 500,000 to UAH 3 million.
              1. Simplified signs of unconditional registration of tax invoices for export operations for enterprises operating in areas with a threat of hostilities, but where there are currently no active hostilities.
                1. Automatic registration has been improved - with automatic registration of tax invoices / adjustment calculations in case of:
                  • exclusion from the list of risky for the taxpayer will take into account indicators of positive tax history;
                    • in case of taking into account the taxpayer's data table, such registration will be carried out, including as a result of automatic accounting of the taxpayer's data table.
                      1. The mechanism for automatic accounting of taxpayer data tables has been improved.
                        1. Some indicators of positive tax history have been changed, in particular:
                          • the limits of the volume of operations have been increased - from UAH 1 million to UAH 3 million, for one counterparty - from UAH 100 thousand to UAH 500 thousand;
                            • the number of taxpayers for whom the head holds a similar position, from three to five.
                              1. The criterion for the riskiness of operations regarding the submission of adjustment calculations of tax liabilities when returning goods from a non-VAT payer has been changed from 30 to 90 days.

                                Additional safeguards have also been introduced against manipulation of financial statements regarding the residual value of fixed assets.

                                Blocking tax invoices. STS "makes mistakes" in 70% of cases - MP12/2/24, 2:31 PM • 16692 views

                                Julia Shramko

                                Economy
                                State Tax Service of Ukraine
                                Ukraine