New EU top diplomat prioritizes addressing Russia's war against Ukraine, warns against Russia and China
Kyiv • UNN
Kaja Kallas identified the resolution of the war in Ukraine and strengthening the EU's security as a short-term priority. She emphasized the importance of being prepared for challenges from Russia, Iran, North Korea, and partly China.
The next head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, told MEPs that her short-term priority should be to address urgent global concerns: Russia's war against Ukraine and strengthening the EU's security and defense, UNN reports citing Reuters.
Details
"European security is deeply personal for me, as a native of a country that has long told others that Russia's imperialist dream has never died," said Kaja Kallas, former Prime Minister of Estonia, in a written response to members of the European Parliament published late Tuesday.
"My short-term priority should be to address the most pressing global concerns: Russia's war against Ukraine and strengthening the EU's security and defense," Kallas wrote.
Nominated by European leaders in June, Kallas is to replace the current head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell. In November, the European Parliament will hold hearings on the members of the next European Commission.
On the 21st page of answers to questions posed by MEPs before the hearing, the Estonian politician outlined her vision of Europe's foreign policy at a time when the bloc is facing an increasingly complex geopolitical situation.
The EU must remain at the "forefront of humanitarian efforts" in the Middle East, Callas said, and work "with all actors to support the pursuit of a just and comprehensive peace," pointing also to challenges such as China's support for Russia.
"Actors such as Russia, Iran, North Korea and partly China aim to use interdependencies as a weapon and use the openness of our societies against us," she added. - "We must be prepared for this.
