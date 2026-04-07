Netflix released the Playground gaming app for children under eight years old

Netflix has launched a new app called "Playground" for children under eight. It will offer games built around popular children's characters such as Peppa Pig and Sesame Street characters. This was reported by Reuters, informs UNN.

Details

Analysts say the streaming giant's gaming efforts have not yet become a major growth driver. One of the main problems, in their opinion, is Netflix's relatively limited portfolio of iconic intellectual property compared to competitors such as Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns franchises including DC Comics.

The streaming giant stated that the new features are intended to be "a curated space where parents know children are entertained, engaged, and developing." This move also aims to attract a family audience: children's content on streaming services is traditionally considered an important user retention tool, as parents are less likely to cancel a subscription when children regularly use it. - the article says.

It is indicated that, in addition to parental controls, the platform guarantees no ads, in-app purchases, or additional fees. "Netflix Playground" is currently available for download in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, the Philippines, and New Zealand. The company will launch it worldwide later this month.

Recall

In late February, media giant Warner Bros. Discovery officially merged with Paramount Skydance after Netflix refused to outbid the final price. This merger gives Paramount access to iconic Warner Bros. franchises.

Netflix becomes the exclusive platform for Sony Pictures' global film releases