Netflix released the Playground gaming app for children under eight years old

$43.650.1650.310.14
ukenru
April 6, 06:21 PM • 11350 views
Ukraine offered Russia a mutual cessation of strikes on energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
April 6, 04:58 PM • 23599 views
"Lukashenka will become a legitimate target" - military assessed the risks of an offensive against Ukraine from Belarus
April 6, 03:34 PM • 21394 views
MP Kachnyi suspected of illicit enrichment of almost UAH 13 million
Exclusive
April 6, 02:11 PM • 23367 views
How Zelenskyy's visit to Syria opens new opportunities for Ukraine
April 6, 01:34 PM • 23731 views
Frost and stormy winds are heading to Ukraine, posing a threat to fruit trees
April 6, 12:42 PM • 19571 views
The cost of homemade Easter cake increased by 12% in 2026 - analysts
April 6, 09:58 AM • 21602 views
Parcels, digital platforms, military levy. Committee approved tax changes from IMF package, next - parliament's vote
April 6, 08:23 AM • 27105 views
Diesel in Ukraine sharply increased in price over the weekend: where is the cheapest place to refuel on April 6
April 6, 06:00 AM • 29378 views
Artemis II entered the Moon's sphere of influence for the first time in 50 yearsVideo
April 6, 04:08 AM • 32355 views
Three people, including a child, died in Odesa after a night attack by Russia - OMA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+4°
3m/s
74%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
How to properly prune grapes in spring and autumn to get a bountiful harvestPhotoApril 6, 04:13 PM • 17740 views
Trump said Iran could be "destroyed" overnight, and that night "might" be TuesdayApril 6, 05:33 PM • 6404 views
My conscience doesn't bother me - Topolya on divorce from his wifeApril 6, 05:48 PM • 10204 views
Iran's Supreme Leader made a rare public statementApril 6, 05:50 PM • 7468 views
Massive internet outage in Russia, banks and public services not workingApril 6, 07:38 PM • 10621 views
Publications
How to properly prune grapes in spring and autumn to get a bountiful harvestPhotoApril 6, 04:13 PM • 17792 views
Why did the doctor accused of medical negligence at Odrex start a blog and criticize the judge?PhotoApril 6, 11:53 AM • 29733 views
How to get rid of bed bugs: effective methods, remedies, and tipsPhotoApril 6, 10:09 AM • 38246 views
Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holidayApril 5, 05:22 AM • 126585 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?April 4, 02:09 PM • 126032 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Oman
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix released the Playground gaming app for children under eight years old12:55 AM • 356 views
My conscience doesn't bother me - Topolya on divorce from his wifeApril 6, 05:48 PM • 10240 views
Lisa Kudrow said she felt secondary among the 'Friends' castPhotoVideoApril 6, 10:58 AM • 22470 views
Pepsi ends sponsorship of UK festival where Kanye West was set to headlineApril 5, 03:58 PM • 36813 views
"Closer to the Moon than to Earth": Artemis II crew shows epic photos from spacePhotoVideoApril 4, 10:47 AM • 48985 views
Actual
Technology
The New York Times
Social network
Forbes
Fox News

Netflix released the Playground gaming app for children under eight years old

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

The new service offers ad-free games with no additional fees, featuring characters from "Peppa Pig" and "Sesame Street." The app was created to retain a family audience through children's content.

Netflix released the Playground gaming app for children under eight years old

Netflix has launched a new app called "Playground" for children under eight. It will offer games built around popular children's characters such as Peppa Pig and Sesame Street characters. This was reported by Reuters, informs UNN.

Details

Analysts say the streaming giant's gaming efforts have not yet become a major growth driver. One of the main problems, in their opinion, is Netflix's relatively limited portfolio of iconic intellectual property compared to competitors such as Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns franchises including DC Comics.

The streaming giant stated that the new features are intended to be "a curated space where parents know children are entertained, engaged, and developing." This move also aims to attract a family audience: children's content on streaming services is traditionally considered an important user retention tool, as parents are less likely to cancel a subscription when children regularly use it.

- the article says.

It is indicated that, in addition to parental controls, the platform guarantees no ads, in-app purchases, or additional fees. "Netflix Playground" is currently available for download in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, the Philippines, and New Zealand. The company will launch it worldwide later this month.

Recall

In late February, media giant Warner Bros. Discovery officially merged with Paramount Skydance after Netflix refused to outbid the final price. This merger gives Paramount access to iconic Warner Bros. franchises.

Netflix becomes the exclusive platform for Sony Pictures' global film releases16.01.26, 03:30 • 4551 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

TechnologiesMultimediaUNN Lite
Technology
Brand
Netflix