Navy: no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas

As of 06:00 on September 1, 2024, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas, the Ukrainian Navy reports, UNN reports.

Details

There are currently two enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a Kalibr cruise missile carrier with a total volley of up to eight missiles.

Within a day, in the interests of Russia, the passage through the Kerch Strait was completed:

2 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, none of them continued to the Bosphorus;

3 vessels sailed to the Sea of Azov, of which 1 was sailing from the Bosphorus.

Russia continues to violate the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems (AIS) on its vessels, making them difficult to track and increasing maritime safety risks.

No cruise missile carriers spotted in the Black and Azov Seas - Ukrainian Navy