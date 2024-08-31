No cruise missile carriers spotted in the Black and Azov Seas - Ukrainian Navy

So far, no cruise missile carriers have been spotted in the Black Sea or the Sea of Azov. In the morning, one of these carriers returned to its base in Novorossiysk.

This was stated by Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, UNN reports .

In the morning, the cruise missile carrier entered the Novorossiysk basing point. No ships were observed in the Black and Azov Seas - Pletenchuk says.

Recall

The Ukrainian Navy spokesman said that there has been no Russian ship in the Black Sea for a week. All Russian military units remain at the Novorossiysk base.