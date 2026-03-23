NABU Director Kryvonos twice failed polygraph and concealed fictitious adoption from commission - ex-SAP prosecutor

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos twice attempted to deceive the polygraph during the competition for the head of the Bureau's territorial administration in 2016, but due to detected manipulations, he was not admitted to testing, and later misled the competition commission by concealing information about a fictitious adoption of a child to avoid prison. This was stated by former SAP prosecutor Stanislav Bronyvytskyi, UNN reports.

According to him, the first attempt to pass the polygraph ended even before the testing began.

The reason was an attempt to "optimize" the polygraph results by applying a foreign substance to the fingers. This was immediately detected by polygraph examiners, after which the candidate was sent home. - Bronyvytskyi notes.

During the second attempt, Kryvonos reported taking sedatives. "He explained this by saying that he had been in a car accident on the way to Kyiv and decided to calm down. As a result, he was again not admitted to testing," the former SAP prosecutor reports. According to him, during the competition for NABU director in 2023, these circumstances were not voiced or taken into account by the competition commission.

Separately, Bronyvytskyi draws attention to the circumstances of the criminal proceedings regarding Kryvonos's voter bribery. According to him, during the interview of the candidate for the head of NABU, Mr. Semen's question about his voter bribery was presented in such a way as to "allow Kryvonos to distance himself as much as possible from the essence of the circumstances and position himself not as a defendant, but as a 'victim'."

"The commission member immediately noted that the proceedings were allegedly 'closed,' although in fact it was about exemption from criminal liability by court decision," he emphasized.

At the same time, Kryvonos himself stated during the interview that voter bribery was "nonsense." However, according to Bronyvytskyi, this contradicts the court decision. "If it's 'nonsense,' then why did he agree to an amnesty and not insist on an acquittal?" the ex-prosecutor noted.

He also points out that during the interview, the court decision, which mentions the child that served as the basis for the amnesty, was not analyzed.

At the same time, according to him, this child was not reflected in Kryvonos's declarations for 2015-2018, which could have been the subject of separate questions during the competition.

The ex-prosecutor also stated about signs of coordinated actions of the competition commission members. "There are all signs of coordinated positions and imitation of the relevant stage of the interview," he believes.

In this context, he raised questions about the professional suitability and integrity of the members of the competition commission who participated in the selection of the NABU director in 2023, namely: Karen Greenaway, Drago Kos, Povilas Malakauskas, Oleksiy Hryshchuk, Mykola Kucheryavenko, and Kyrylo Lehkykh.

As of the time of publication, Kryvonos and the members of the competition commission have not publicly reacted to these statements.