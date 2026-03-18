Most ecosystem fires are caused by arson - SES

The main cause of ecosystem fires remains the human factor, in particular the burning of dry grass. This was discussed during a press briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, UNN reports.

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Rescuers emphasize that negligence or deliberate arson are the cause of most fires.

The most common causes are human negligence or deliberate burning of dry grass - said Serhiy Batechko, Deputy Head of the Civil Protection Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

He also reminded about the responsibility for such actions.

Administrative responsibility is provided for burning dry grass, and in case of serious consequences - criminal responsibility - Batechko emphasized.

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