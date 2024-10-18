More than 20 explosions were recorded in Sumy region, a number of border communities were shelled by enemy fire
Russian troops shelled 4 communities in Sumy region. Mortar shelling, artillery strikes, and FPV drone attacks on border areas and settlements were recorded.
The Russian armed forces fired 7 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, including mortar attacks and FPV drone strikes.
Details
Situation at the border as of 8.00 a.m. on October 18, 2024
During the night and in the morning, the Russian invaders fired 7 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. The Khotyn, Bilopil, Novoslobidsk, and Shalyhyne communities were attacked.
A total of 21 explosions were recorded.
According to the RMA, mortar shelling (6 explosions) and the dropping of an explosive device from a UAV (1 explosion) occurred on the territory of the Bilopil community.
Khotyn community: FPV drone strike (2 explosions), artillery shelling (4 explosions).
The enemy fired from artillery (7 explosions) on the territory of Shalyhyne community.
As for the Novosloboda community, an FPV drone strike was recorded there (1 explosion).
