More than 1370 explosive devices discovered and defused in Ukraine in 5 days

Since the beginning of the week, 1374 explosive devices have been found and defused in Ukraine. Most of them were found in Kharkiv region - 1139. UNN reports this with reference to the State Special Transport Service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

From the beginning of the week of January 15-21, demining units of the State Special Transport Service found, removed and neutralized 1,374 explosive devices. Kharkiv - 1139, Kherson - 143, Mykolaiv - 92 - he said in a Facebook post.

Details

As noted, an area of 1428.29 hectares was checked for mines. Kherson region - 1394.36, Mykolaiv region - 12.46, Kharkiv region - 21.47.

Since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion, the State Service of Ukraine for Specialized Transport Services has reportedly discovered, seized and defused 99,671 explosive devices.

The area of 53944.40 hectares was demined (checked). Water area - 21.66 hectares, highways - 804.84 km, railways - 2293.68 km, power lines - 435.86 km, gas pipelines - 36.75 km.

The agency appealed to residents of the de-occupied territories to stay away from fields, forests, forest belts, and water bodies. They also asked not to leave the roads to the side of the road.

"You should only move on hard surfaces. And if you see a suspicious object, do not approach it, do not touch it and call 101!" the agency said.

Man explodes on an explosive device in a forest in Kharkiv region