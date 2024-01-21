More than 1370 explosive devices discovered and defused in Ukraine in 5 days

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110383 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140015 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137569 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176206 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171610 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282741 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178206 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167203 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148833 views

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106613 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 85649 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 37734 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 60042 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 46027 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 88003 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282741 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250353 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235464 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260774 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 46011 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140013 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106697 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106690 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122798 views
More than 1370 explosive devices discovered and defused in Ukraine in 5 days

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 67045 views

Over 5 days, 1374 explosive devices were found and defused across Ukraine, most of them in Kharkiv region. The Ministry of Defense urges citizens to avoid fields, forests and water bodies and to report suspicious objects.

Since the beginning of the week, 1374 explosive devices have been found and defused in Ukraine. Most of them were found in Kharkiv region - 1139.  UNN reports this with reference to the State Special Transport Service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. 

From the beginning of the week of January 15-21, demining units of the State Special Transport Service found, removed and neutralized 1,374 explosive devices. Kharkiv  - 1139,  Kherson - 143, Mykolaiv - 92

- he said in a Facebook post.

Details 

As noted, an area of 1428.29 hectares was checked for mines.  Kherson region - 1394.36, Mykolaiv region - 12.46, Kharkiv region - 21.47. 

Since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion, the State Service of Ukraine for Specialized Transport Services has reportedly discovered, seized and defused 99,671 explosive devices.

The area of 53944.40 hectares was demined (checked).  Water area - 21.66 hectares, highways - 804.84 km, railways - 2293.68 km, power lines - 435.86 km, gas pipelines - 36.75 km. 

The agency appealed to residents of the de-occupied territories to stay away from fields, forests, forest belts, and water bodies. They also asked not to leave the roads to the side of the road.

"You should only move on hard surfaces. And if you see a suspicious object, do not approach it, do not touch it and call 101!" the agency said. 

Man explodes on an explosive device in a forest in Kharkiv region15.01.24, 08:37 • 32946 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

