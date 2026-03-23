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Moldova reported a power line outage due to attacks on the energy system in southern Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1490 views

Due to attacks on the Ukrainian energy system, the Isaccea – Vulcănești line was disconnected. Specialists from three operators are conducting technical inspections of the equipment.

Moldova reported a power line outage due to attacks on the energy system in southern Ukraine

The Ministry of Energy of Moldova announced the disconnection of the Isaccea – Vulcănești power transmission line. The reason cited was recent attacks on energy infrastructure in southern Ukraine. This was reported by NewsMaker, writes UNN.

Details

According to the ministry, the power transmission line remains disconnected at the moment. Three transmission system operators have already begun coordinating technical inspections.

Teams from the three transmission system operators are coordinating the necessary technical checks at the operational level

– the ministry reported.

The ministry noted that additional information will be available after the completion of field inspections. According to preliminary estimates, this could take several hours.

We will return with updates and additional information after the technical teams complete the checks

– the ministry added.

Some residents of Odesa region left without electricity due to Russian attack23.03.26, 22:54 • 2066 views

Stepan Haftko

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