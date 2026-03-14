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S-300 missile system

Missile depot for Russian air defense systems attacked in Dovzhansk, Luhansk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

In the occupied city, an enemy ammunition depot was hit. After the strike, a strong fire and detonation began, which could be heard several kilometers away.

Missile depot for Russian air defense systems attacked in Dovzhansk, Luhansk region

A Russian missile depot in temporarily occupied Dovzhansk, Luhansk region, was attacked. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is indicated that after the strike, a fire and detonation occurred. It is likely that a missile storage facility for Russian air defense systems was hit.

The detonation was heard several kilometers away

- one of the messages says.

Recall

On March 12, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the S-300V air defense system, radar in Crimea, and warehouses in Luhansk region. A train with fuel and over 6,000 ammunition units was destroyed in Shyroka Balka.

General Staff confirms damage to "Maikop" airfield in Adygea, Afipsky oil refinery and infrastructure of "Kavkaz" port in Russia14.03.26, 13:27 • 3114 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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