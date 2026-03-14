General Staff confirms damage to "Maikop" airfield in Adygea, Afipsky oil refinery and infrastructure of "Kavkaz" port in Russia

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The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the "Maykop" airfield in the Republic of Adygea, Russia, the "Afipsky" oil refinery and the infrastructure of the "Caucasus" port, and also clarified the results of the damage to the "Kremniy El" military-industrial complex enterprise, writes UNN.

As part of countering the use of enemy operational-tactical aviation, the infrastructure of the "Maykop" military airfield (Republic of Adygea, Russia) was recently hit. According to preliminary information, there were hits on the airfield's infrastructure facilities - reported the General Staff.

It was also stated that "as part of reducing the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of March 14, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck military and logistical infrastructure facilities of the enemy on the territory of the Russian Federation."

In particular, the "Afipsky" oil refinery in the settlement of Afipsky (Krasnodar Krai, Russia) was hit. A hit on the facility was recorded, followed by a fire on the enterprise's territory - indicated the General Staff.

As noted, its annual processing volume is 6.25 million tons per year, which is 2.1% of the total oil refining volume of the Russian Federation.

In addition, the infrastructure of the "Caucasus" port in the Chushka area (Krasnodar Krai, Russia) was damaged. Damage to the port infrastructure was recorded - noted the General Staff.

Both enterprises are involved in supplying the Russian army.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

In addition, "the results of the damage to the enemy's military-industrial complex enterprise "Kremniy El" in Bryansk have been clarified."

"In particular, the main production building (production of integrated microcircuits for ballistic, cruise, and anti-aircraft missiles of various types) was hit. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out over an area of about 1000 m² with subsequent destruction of the roof of the said building. Also, a warehouse for storing components for microcircuit production was hit. The fire area was about 400 m². Production at the enterprise has been stopped for approximately 6 months," the General Staff reported.

As indicated by the General Staff, the systematic destruction of military infrastructure, military-industrial complex enterprises, and facilities involved in supplying the Russian army will continue until the complete cessation of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. "To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

Drones attacked the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai