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Minus 34% of strategic aviation and over 2250 Russian tanks - the most successful SBU operations during the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10708 views

During the full-scale Russian invasion, the SBU transformed into a modern special service of a state fighting for its existence.

Minus 34% of strategic aviation and over 2250 Russian tanks - the most successful SBU operations during the war

During the period of full-scale invasion, the SBU transformed into a modern special service of a warring country - technological, professional, and ready to perform the most complex tasks. This applies to combat work directly on the front line and conducting large-scale special operations, as well as countering Russian special services within our country. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBU press service.

Details

In total, from February 24, 2022, to mid-March 2026, SBU fighters hit on the front line:

  • over 2250 tanks;
    • more than 4070 armored combat vehicles;
      • over 4.5 thousand artillery systems;
        • more than 700 air defense systems.

          Last year, the SBU conducted dozens of unique special operations, among the most famous of which are:

          • "Spiderweb" - the most successful SBU special operation, during which 41 enemy combat aircraft were simultaneously hit, including A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22M3, and Tu-160, at four airfields deep in the rear. In one day, 34% of Russia's entire strategic aviation was disabled, and the estimated cost of the occupiers' losses amounted to more than 7 billion dollars;
            • the third strike on the Crimean Bridge in June 2025. The SBU hit the bridge underwater, significantly damaging the supports of this illegal structure;
              • the first ever attack by the "Sub Sea Baby" underwater drone on a Russian submarine in the port of Novorossiysk. This submarine, which was a carrier of "Kalibr" launchers, suffered critical damage.

                Also, employees of the Service constantly prevent attempts to commit terrorist acts, arsons, and sabotage throughout Ukraine. In 2025-2026, the Service prevented 195 crimes involving explosives. SBU employees identified more than 1000 people involved in crimes related to sabotage, arsons, and terrorist acts in Ukraine.

                Since the beginning of the full-scale armed aggression, the SBU has exposed 141 agent networks, which included 608 people, and announced 4144 suspicions of high treason. Most of the perpetrators were detained before they managed to cause harm, as the Service works proactively.

                The effectiveness of the SBU's work is also confirmed by the following indicators: since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, 2267 SBU employees have been awarded state awards. The highest title of "Hero of Ukraine" has been awarded to 32 SBU fighters (14 of whom posthumously).

                Recall

                Acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Yevhen Khmara congratulated SBU employees on their professional holiday, which is celebrated annually on March 25.

                Pavlo Bashynskyi

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