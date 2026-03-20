MFA: Hungary politicizes the issue of the Druzhba oil pipeline

Ukraine has not heard any condemnation from Hungary regarding the damage to the Druzhba oil pipeline as a result of a Russian strike. This was reported during a briefing by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, instead of explaining to Hungarian citizens why the country could not diversify its energy supply, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán focuses on Ukraine in his rhetoric.

So Hungary is politicizing this issue, making a political moment out of it and making demands on Ukraine, which, in our opinion, is absurd. - noted the spokesman.

He emphasized that Ukraine is currently facing large-scale terror, aerial terror from Russia: infrastructure is damaged daily. And even after the damage to the Druzhba oil pipeline, there has already been damage to other Ukrainian pipelines, other infrastructure, for example, the Odesa-Brody oil pipeline.

"Ukraine repairs all of this. But we do not have unlimited resources. We are in a full-scale war that Hungary somehow chooses to ignore," Tykhyi summarized.

Context

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán rejected the possibility of progress on the 90 billion euro EU loan for Ukraine and the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia, demanding a full restoration of oil supplies from Russia.

European Council President António Costa stated at the summit that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's behavior was "unacceptable," while Hungary and Slovakia criticized the EU over the delay surrounding the Druzhba oil pipeline amid uncertainty about when an EU mission might arrive at the site of the pipeline damage.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called Orbán's actions normal due to elections and problems with the oil pipeline. Other EU leaders are outraged by Hungary's breach of agreements.

Naftogaz presented to EU partners a plan for the restoration of "Druzhba" at a meeting with the technical working group