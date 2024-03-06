March 6: Day to fight bad service, Day without homework

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 16000 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 50645 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 40214 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 205681 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 186195 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175145 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220585 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249132 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154932 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371595 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 167314 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 59860 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 78685 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 41501 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 33655 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 12800 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 50645 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 205681 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 167600 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 186195 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 10520 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19632 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20263 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 33861 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 41709 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

March 6: Day to fight bad service, Day without homework

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26211 views

Today, various events are taking place around the world to combat poor customer service and encourage its improvement.

March 6: Day to fight bad service, Day without homework

Today, on the first Wednesday of March, various events are taking place in many countries around the world to mark the Day of Combating Poor Service, UNN reports.

Poor customer service can take many forms: from rude behavior and long waits to the inability of representatives and management to recognize customer problems.

Poor service in any area leads to customer outflow, significant reputational and financial losses.

Today's event is dedicated not only to recognizing the problem, but also to encouraging businesses to take active steps towards improvement. This is a call to action for service providers, managers and companies to reflect on the quality of their services and make the necessary adjustments.

For schoolchildren, March 6 is the Day Without Homework.

Numerous scientific studies have shown that children need to take breaks while doing their homework.

Today's event encourages schools and parents to allow students to be free from homework for one day. Instead, they should give students the opportunity to engage in hobbies, spend time with family and friends without the pressure of homework deadlines. This break is not only beneficial for students' mental health, but also for their overall development.

Also today, since 1997, you can join the Day of Researching the Meaning of Your Name.

Every name, from the most common to the rarest, has a meaning. Names are deeply rooted in every culture around the world, and naming ceremonies are an integral part of many traditions.

Names are often chosen by our parents, reflecting their hopes, aspirations or influence at the time of our birth. According to some studies, our names can influence various aspects of our lives, including professional choices, personality traits, and academic interests.

On March 6, events are also being held to mark International Glaucoma Day and World Lymphedema Day.

Glaucoma is a group of more than 60 pathologies that can lead to complete loss of vision.

According to the World Health Organization, there are currently more than five million people on Earth who have lost their sight due to glaucoma. This is almost 14% of all cases of blindness in the world.

Lymphedema is a chronic condition that occurs when the lymphatic system is damaged or blocked, leading to swelling in various parts of the body. The lymphatic system plays a crucial role in supporting the body's immune system by draining fluid and waste products from tissues, but when this system is disrupted, it can lead to a number of symptoms such as discomfort, pain, and difficulty moving.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Constantine and the 42 martyrs from Ammorea who lived in the ninth century.

During the siege of the city of Galatia by the Saracens, the priest Cossiantine joined the army. When the Saracens stormed the city, they captured Cossiantine and 42 soldiers. They were taken to Syria where they were tortured for seven long years to renounce the Lord.

However, Kostiantyn and the soldiers held on bravely, and they were executed.

On March 6, Konstantin, Maxim, Fedor, and Elena celebrate their name days.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite
World Health Organization
Syria
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90