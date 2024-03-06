March 6: Day to fight bad service, Day without homework

Today, on the first Wednesday of March, various events are taking place in many countries around the world to mark the Day of Combating Poor Service, UNN reports.

Poor customer service can take many forms: from rude behavior and long waits to the inability of representatives and management to recognize customer problems.

Poor service in any area leads to customer outflow, significant reputational and financial losses.

Today's event is dedicated not only to recognizing the problem, but also to encouraging businesses to take active steps towards improvement. This is a call to action for service providers, managers and companies to reflect on the quality of their services and make the necessary adjustments.

For schoolchildren, March 6 is the Day Without Homework.

Numerous scientific studies have shown that children need to take breaks while doing their homework.

Today's event encourages schools and parents to allow students to be free from homework for one day. Instead, they should give students the opportunity to engage in hobbies, spend time with family and friends without the pressure of homework deadlines. This break is not only beneficial for students' mental health, but also for their overall development.

Also today, since 1997, you can join the Day of Researching the Meaning of Your Name.

Every name, from the most common to the rarest, has a meaning. Names are deeply rooted in every culture around the world, and naming ceremonies are an integral part of many traditions.

Names are often chosen by our parents, reflecting their hopes, aspirations or influence at the time of our birth. According to some studies, our names can influence various aspects of our lives, including professional choices, personality traits, and academic interests.

On March 6, events are also being held to mark International Glaucoma Day and World Lymphedema Day.

Glaucoma is a group of more than 60 pathologies that can lead to complete loss of vision.

According to the World Health Organization, there are currently more than five million people on Earth who have lost their sight due to glaucoma. This is almost 14% of all cases of blindness in the world.

Lymphedema is a chronic condition that occurs when the lymphatic system is damaged or blocked, leading to swelling in various parts of the body. The lymphatic system plays a crucial role in supporting the body's immune system by draining fluid and waste products from tissues, but when this system is disrupted, it can lead to a number of symptoms such as discomfort, pain, and difficulty moving.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Constantine and the 42 martyrs from Ammorea who lived in the ninth century.

During the siege of the city of Galatia by the Saracens, the priest Cossiantine joined the army. When the Saracens stormed the city, they captured Cossiantine and 42 soldiers. They were taken to Syria where they were tortured for seven long years to renounce the Lord.

However, Kostiantyn and the soldiers held on bravely, and they were executed.

On March 6, Konstantin, Maxim, Fedor, and Elena celebrate their name days.