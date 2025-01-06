Man explodes on an explosive device in Kherson region: his condition is serious

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 49495 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 147176 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127240 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134868 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133976 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170993 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110637 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163976 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104447 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113950 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Man explodes on an explosive device in Kherson region: his condition is serious

Man explodes on an explosive device in Kherson region: his condition is serious

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24693 views

A 43-year-old man was seriously injured in the village of Vysokopillia as a result of an explosive device detonation. The victim is in critical condition with a mine-blast injury and partial amputation of his limbs.

In Kherson region, a man was injured by an explosion of a dangerous object. This was reported by Kherson RMA, UNN reports.

Details

In Vysokopillia village, a 43-year-old local resident was seriously injured as a result of an explosive device detonation. 

The victim was reportedly taken to a medical facility with severe injuries. His injuries include a mine-blast trauma, partial amputation of his thighs and hand, and shrapnel wounds to his face. Doctors assess the victim's condition as critical. 

The incident is a reminder of the danger posed by leftover explosive devices in the areas affected by hostilities.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

