Man explodes on an explosive device in Kherson region: his condition is serious
Kyiv • UNN
A 43-year-old man was seriously injured in the village of Vysokopillia as a result of an explosive device detonation. The victim is in critical condition with a mine-blast injury and partial amputation of his limbs.
In Kherson region, a man was injured by an explosion of a dangerous object. This was reported by Kherson RMA, UNN reports.
Details
In Vysokopillia village, a 43-year-old local resident was seriously injured as a result of an explosive device detonation.
The victim was reportedly taken to a medical facility with severe injuries. His injuries include a mine-blast trauma, partial amputation of his thighs and hand, and shrapnel wounds to his face. Doctors assess the victim's condition as critical.
The incident is a reminder of the danger posed by leftover explosive devices in the areas affected by hostilities.
