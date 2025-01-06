Man explodes on an explosive device in Kherson region: his condition is serious

In Kherson region, a man was injured by an explosion of a dangerous object. This was reported by Kherson RMA, UNN reports.

Details

In Vysokopillia village, a 43-year-old local resident was seriously injured as a result of an explosive device detonation.

The victim was reportedly taken to a medical facility with severe injuries. His injuries include a mine-blast trauma, partial amputation of his thighs and hand, and shrapnel wounds to his face. Doctors assess the victim's condition as critical.

The incident is a reminder of the danger posed by leftover explosive devices in the areas affected by hostilities.

