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Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

Madonna congratulated Stella and Estere on their 14th birthday and shared rare photos from their childhood. The singer adopted the girls in 2017.

Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as children

Madonna congratulated her twin daughters Stella and Estere on their 14th birthday and shared rare photos from their childhood. The singer posted the archival footage on social media on August 24. UNN reports this, citing E! News.

Details

Madonna adopted Stella and Estere in 2017, when the girls were five years old. They were born in Malawi.

In her birthday message, the artist recalled her first meeting with the twins and spoke about the special bond she felt with them even then.

"You have grown into beautiful young women"

Madonna noted that Stella and Estere had grown into very independent girls with strong personalities, calling them "Malawian queens."

The singer also wrote that she could not believe the twins had already turned 14 and wished them to continue living in their own "magical world."

Stella and Estere are two of Madonna's six children. In addition to them, the singer has a daughter, Lourdes, a son, Rocco, and adopted children, David and Mercy.

Sandra Bullock showed rare photos of her children and talked about family life23.08.26, 04:04 • 104178 views

Stepan Haftko

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