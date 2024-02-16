Macron says he will visit Ukraine "by mid-March"
Kyiv • UNN
During a press conference in Paris, the French president said that he was going to visit Ukraine in the coming weeks, or rather by mid-March.
French President Emmanuel Macron said he would visit Ukraine "by mid-March," UNN reports .
"I will arrive by mid-March and will be side by side with the Ukrainian president. You can expect me in the coming weeks, that's for sure," Macron said at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Recall
As reported by UNN , Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in France.