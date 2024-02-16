Macron says he will visit Ukraine "by mid-March"

French President Emmanuel Macron said he would visit Ukraine "by mid-March," UNN reports .

"I will arrive by mid-March and will be side by side with the Ukrainian president. You can expect me in the coming weeks, that's for sure," Macron said at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Macron and Zelensky sign bilateral security agreement between France and Ukraine

Recall

As reported by UNN , Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in France.