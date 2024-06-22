Lviv was hit by a powerful thunderstorm

Lviv was covered by a powerful thunderstorm, as reported by the mayor of the city Andrey Sadovy. Meanwhile, social networks publish videos of the consequences of the disaster, writes UNN.

Details

"There is a powerful thunderstorm in Lviv! Be careful! Don't stand under trees!!"- Sadovy wrote in Telegram.

Local publics publish the consequences of bad weather on various streets of the city, as well as the district.

The released footage shows heavy rain, reports of strong winds.

