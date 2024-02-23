$41.340.03
Lviv resident sentenced to 8 years for attempted murder, hooliganism and car theft

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32447 views

A Lviv court sentenced a 37-year-old man to 8 years in prison for attempted murder, hooliganism, and illegal car ownership after he shot two people.

Lviv resident sentenced to 8 years for attempted murder, hooliganism and car theft

The Lviv resident was found guilty of attempted murder, hooliganism and illegal car ownership. The court sentenced him to 8 years in prison.

This was reported by the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

A Lviv court sentenced a 37-year-old Lviv resident to 8 years in prison for a series of crimes.

According to the public prosecution of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the man was found guilty of attempted premeditated murder, hooliganism and illegal seizure of a car.

According to the established facts, the accused drove up to the victim's house in Lviv, where he shot him three times with a firearm and fled the scene. The man was injured, but thanks to hospitalization, the victim was saved.

After the attack, the defendant decided to flee to his friend's dacha, where a conflict arose between them. During the fight, the man not only punched his friend in the face, but also shot him when he tried to escape.

Add

The offender also illegally seized his friend's car, but after a few kilometers left the vehicle on the road and fled.

Five militants sentenced to 15 years in prison for high treason

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Crimes and emergencies
Lviv
