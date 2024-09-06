Liudmyla Kichenok wins US Open-2024 in doubles

Ukrainian tennis player Lyudmyla Kichenok won the US Open-2024 in doubles, UNN reports citing the NOC.

Ukrainian tennis player Liudmyla Kichenok and Latvian tennis player Jelena Ostapenko defeated Kristina Mladenovic (France) and Shuai Zhang (China) in a two-set match (6-4, 6-3) in the doubles final of the US Open-2024.

As noted by the NOC, this is the first victory in her career at a Grand Slam tournament for Liudmyla Kichenok. Overall, Ukraine won the doubles Grand Slam for the second time in its history: the first time was at the 2008 Australian Open, where sisters Alyona and Kateryna Bondarenko won.