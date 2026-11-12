Lithuania to provide Ukraine with energy equipment — Zelenskyy meets with Nausėda

Lithuania will provide Ukraine with some of the energy equipment it needs; the relevant decisions have already been made. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this after a meeting with Lithuanian leader Gitanas Nausėda, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the meeting addressed assistance to Ukraine’s energy sector, as well as logistical support.

The situation is currently very difficult in many Ukrainian cities, and we understand which facilities could become targets of new Russian attacks. Lithuania will provide some of the necessary equipment. The decision has already been made, and we are awaiting delivery - the head of state noted.

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He pointed out that Kyiv and Vilnius are coordinating as closely as possible on all issues related to peace efforts.

I told Gitanas about the meetings that took place in Abu Dhabi in recent days. Most importantly, we managed to agree on a prisoner exchange, and we expect it to be a large one - Zelenskyy said.

He added that Kyiv is preparing for Lithuania’s presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2027.

"We are doing everything possible to open all the clusters by the end of 2026 and begin closing the negotiating chapters during Lithuania’s presidency. I shared with Gitanas some ideas that could accelerate this process, and there is full support from Lithuania. Thank you for your readiness to help us!" the President concluded.

Reminder

The Lithuanian government allocated more than €42 million for social support for Ukrainian refugees. €30.1 million is earmarked for people with disabilities.

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