Lithuania admitted the possibility of a Ukrainian drone crash. Nausėda called the incident a consequence of Russia's war against Ukraine

$43.830.0150.880.21
ukenru
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 4944 views
Partial lifting of US sanctions on Belarus - a big problem or a positive for Ukraine?
Exclusive
12:22 PM • 7542 views
Is the Rada being prepared for a long war - MPs explained the situation
March 23, 07:55 PM • 27041 views
SBU managed to eliminate a Russian agent network operating through religious communities and prevent assassination attempts - Zelenskyy
March 23, 05:52 PM • 65492 views
There is no diesel fuel shortage in Ukraine and none is expected - expert
Exclusive
March 23, 04:59 PM • 56097 views
Bitcoin stabilizes - should one invest amid wars?
Exclusive
March 23, 04:01 PM • 55543 views
De-escalation in the Middle East - will gasoline become cheaper in Ukraine?
March 23, 03:57 PM • 50485 views
Russia plans to deploy four UAV control stations in Belarus, as well as in the occupied territories of Ukraine - President
March 23, 02:34 PM • 28108 views
Ministry of Digital Transformation proposes to restrict military personnel's access to gambling
Exclusive
March 23, 01:02 PM • 57807 views
Double taxation in Ukrainian style: how the state complicates the work of businesses in international markets
Exclusive
March 23, 09:58 AM • 42565 views
Commission for selecting the head of the State Customs Service will check Suvorov's integrity, taking into account data on his property and professional activities
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
2m/s
37%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Lithuania refused to host former Modern Talking member Dieter Bohlen due to his ties with RussiaMarch 24, 04:13 AM • 26873 views
The Verkhovna Rada meeting on March 25 may not take place due to threats of deputies being beaten09:06 AM • 22573 views
Court extends arrests and suspends doctor in Adnan Kivan's death casePhoto10:02 AM • 29119 views
The MES of Ukraine has published new admission rules for 2026 - what changes for applicants10:20 AM • 21000 views
Imperfection of legislation hinders the scaling of Defence City - experts' position 11:15 AM • 19997 views
Publications
Partial lifting of US sanctions on Belarus - a big problem or a positive for Ukraine?
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 4948 views
Imperfection of legislation hinders the scaling of Defence City - experts' position 11:15 AM • 20025 views
Court extends arrests and suspends doctor in Adnan Kivan's death casePhoto10:02 AM • 29148 views
What ginger treats: health benefits and how to consume it properlyPhotoMarch 23, 06:21 PM • 50297 views
How to disable ads on your phone: simple waysMarch 23, 03:00 PM • 55697 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Fedir Venislavskyi
Andriy Kostin
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Dnipro (city)
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Valerie Perrine, Oscar-nominated actress from "Superman" and "Lenny," has died11:52 AM • 9520 views
Star of "Kitchen" Kateryna Kuznetsova publicly congratulated her star father on his birthdayPhotoMarch 23, 09:52 PM • 33973 views
Yuliia Verba's Instagram blocked again - main account with 3 million followers disappearedPhotoMarch 23, 06:36 PM • 32583 views
Chef Hector Jimenez-Bravo announced the death of his dog ChocoPhotoMarch 23, 02:50 PM • 29955 views
Nicholas Brendon, star of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," has diedMarch 21, 01:45 PM • 79299 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Fox News
Film

Lithuania admitted the possibility of a Ukrainian drone crash. Nausėda called the incident a consequence of Russia's war against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2464 views

The Lithuanian Minister of Defense stated that the drone that crashed in the Varėna district could have been Ukrainian, having gone off course due to electronic warfare. Gitanas Nausėda warned about the impossibility of avoiding such incidents.

Lithuania admitted the possibility of a Ukrainian drone crash. Nausėda called the incident a consequence of Russia's war against Ukraine

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda says that the drone that crashed in the Varėna district in southeastern Lithuania is a consequence of Russia's war against Ukraine, and, unfortunately, as long as the war continues, no one can guarantee that such incidents will not recur in the future, UNN reports with reference to LRT.

Details

Early on Monday morning, a drone flew into Lithuania. It exploded over Lake Lavysas, but the object that crossed Lithuanian airspace was not detected by military radars. This is not the first such incident where foreign drones fly into Lithuania. The Lithuanian Minister of National Defense claimed that "the drone that flew into Lithuania was most likely Ukrainian and could have been lost due to the influence of electronic warfare."

According to Nausėda, not only Lithuania but also neighboring countries face the problem of drones flying into the country from another country.

"Unfortunately, we have to state that drones – of Russian or Ukrainian origin – deviate from their course, from their main purpose, and pose a threat to neighboring countries," said the President of Lithuania.

First of all, Nausėda noted, we must pay attention to drone detection capabilities: "We still state that our territory is worse covered when drones fly at low altitudes – up to 300 meters. In this case, this was exactly the case."

According to the president, Lithuania has plans for protection against approaching drones, but, unfortunately, it is impossible to implement all plans here and now. "It's not like anti-drone equipment is placed on store shelves and you can buy it all at once. There are certain supply and production plans. They are very clearly known," Nausėda stated.

As he emphasized, such incidents are a consequence of Russia's war against Ukraine: "No one can guarantee that such incidents will not happen in the future – neither we, nor Poland, nor other states."

According to the President of Lithuania, "it's not as if the sky is clear," but Nausėda agreed that Ukraine does not destroy all drones launched by Russia – some cannot be captured. "100% effectiveness would be ideal, but even a state that improves its equipment and technology in wartime does not achieve 100% effectiveness. It is impossible to do," said the President of Lithuania.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas stated that "the drone that crashed and exploded in the Varėna district was most likely Ukrainian and could have gone off course due to the influence of electronic warfare," the publication writes.

"It is quite likely that it is a Ukrainian drone that, under the influence of electronic warfare, went off course and fell on us," Kaunas said on Tuesday.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene confirmed the words of the Minister of Defense on Tuesday.

"The drone that crossed our airspace and flew into the Varėna district was a Ukrainian drone, and it is related to the operation that the Ukrainians carried out that night against Russia," the Lithuanian Prime Minister, quoted by LRT, told journalists on Tuesday after a meeting of the National Security Commission.

"Even now, we can say with certainty that it was a drone that went off course," she added.

She urged not to speculate about what kind of object it was, noting that the ongoing investigation would provide an answer to this question.

"Assumptions are already appearing in the public space as to whether it could have been a so-called 'Shahed' type drone or another object, but so far such assumptions have not been confirmed, so speculating would be irresponsible," I. Ruginiene emphasized.

"I also very much ask the public not to disseminate unverified information, not to publish unverified video materials, but to immediately transfer them to the relevant services. (...) The services act actively according to developed algorithms, but in this process, civil society also plays an important role by reacting and promptly transmitting information," the Lithuanian Prime Minister added.

The head of the Lithuanian government emphasized that this is not a local incident, but "part of a broader security reality," in which Russia's aggression against Ukraine creates additional risks for the region and complicates the forecasting of such events.

"Therefore, the state consistently strengthens its air defense, detection, and response capabilities, and will strengthen them further - faster, more accurately, and with even greater attention to preventing such threats," Ruginiene said.

An unknown drone, likely from Belarus, flew into Lithuania and exploded - Media23.03.26, 21:44 • 5700 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World