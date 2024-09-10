Lichovyi: in the south, the enemy conducted more than 300 strikes using kamikaze drones

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118018 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120531 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196543 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152550 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152358 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142692 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197452 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112407 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186279 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105078 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 87998 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 63886 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN
March 1, 02:54 AM • 42562 views

March 1, 02:54 AM • 42562 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
03:40 AM • 71567 views

03:40 AM • 71567 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
04:00 AM • 49236 views

04:00 AM • 49236 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196543 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 196543 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197452 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197452 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186279 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213107 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 201266 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201266 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM • 5634 views

08:56 AM • 5634 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 149455 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149455 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148716 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152826 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 143762 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143762 views
Lichovyi: in the south, the enemy conducted more than 300 strikes using kamikaze drones

Lichovyi: in the south, the enemy conducted more than 300 strikes using kamikaze drones

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21565 views

In the south of Ukraine, 331 kamikaze drone strikes and 312 artillery attacks were recorded over the day. A spokesman for the Tavria unit reported an increase in the intensity of hostilities on the part of the occupiers.

In the south, Russian occupants carried out more than 330 strikes using kamikaze drones over the past day. He emphasized that this is the largest number in recent times.  This was reported by Dmytro Lykhoviy, a spokesman for the Tavria unit, during a telethon, UNN reports .

Every day we have double-digit numbers of combat engagements, which is not typical for our sector, where there was a certain relative calm over the past month and a half. But the number of artillery attacks has also increased significantly in sync with this. Yesterday there were 312 of them, almost half of them in Kherson region. This is in addition to our positions and populated areas. The enemy also launched 331 kamikaze strikes over the past day, not counting the Shahed, which is the most in the last few months,

- Likhovoy said.

He also noted that the number of drones dropping ammunition has also increased, with 224 of them, which is also a sharp increase in this figure.

That is, we have grounds to say that the enemy is increasing the intensity of hostilities in terms of the number of infantry assaults, the number of attacks and damage to our positions and civilian settlements, particularly in the Prydniprovsky sector and in the Orikhivsky sector in Zaporizhzhia region,

- He added.

Recall

The spokesperson for the Tavriya JFO reported that Russians were actively using poisonous munitions from copters and UAVs. In August, about 200 such munitions were dropped on the contact line in the area of the Tavria JFO.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War

