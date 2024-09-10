Lichovyi: in the south, the enemy conducted more than 300 strikes using kamikaze drones

In the south, Russian occupants carried out more than 330 strikes using kamikaze drones over the past day. He emphasized that this is the largest number in recent times. This was reported by Dmytro Lykhoviy, a spokesman for the Tavria unit, during a telethon, UNN reports .

Every day we have double-digit numbers of combat engagements, which is not typical for our sector, where there was a certain relative calm over the past month and a half. But the number of artillery attacks has also increased significantly in sync with this. Yesterday there were 312 of them, almost half of them in Kherson region. This is in addition to our positions and populated areas. The enemy also launched 331 kamikaze strikes over the past day, not counting the Shahed, which is the most in the last few months, - Likhovoy said.

He also noted that the number of drones dropping ammunition has also increased, with 224 of them, which is also a sharp increase in this figure.

That is, we have grounds to say that the enemy is increasing the intensity of hostilities in terms of the number of infantry assaults, the number of attacks and damage to our positions and civilian settlements, particularly in the Prydniprovsky sector and in the Orikhivsky sector in Zaporizhzhia region, - He added.

Recall

The spokesperson for the Tavriya JFO reported that Russians were actively using poisonous munitions from copters and UAVs. In August, about 200 such munitions were dropped on the contact line in the area of the Tavria JFO.