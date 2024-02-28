$41.340.03
"Let's get it done": Biden warns that the costs of delaying a vote on Ukraine aid bill rise every day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25310 views

Biden called on Congress to pass a bipartisan bill that would provide military aid to Ukraine and Israel, as well as humanitarian aid to the Palestinians, saying the cost of delaying a vote on national security measures is rising every day.

"Let's get it done": Biden warns that the costs of delaying a vote on Ukraine aid bill rise every day

US President Joe Biden has called on Congress to pass a bill that would provide military aid to Ukraine, saying the cost of delaying the vote is growing by the day. He made the statement amid a meeting with congressional leaders, including Mike Johnson, speaker of the House of Representatives, where the bill is stuck, UNN reports.

The costs of delaying a vote on the bipartisan national security supplemental rise every day. This bill would arm Ukraine, invest in our defense industrial base, help Israel defend itself against Hamas, and get more humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians. Let's get it done

- Biden wrote in X.

Recall

US President Joe Biden and Democratic and Republican congressional leaders met in the Oval Office of the White House on February 27 to discuss, among other things, a vote on support for Ukraine.

As a result, Speaker Johnson said that he would bring aid to Ukraine to a vote "in a timely manner" and that the priority is the border with Mexico.

On February 13, the Senate approved a bill that provides $95.34 billion in aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. Approximately $60 billion of this aid is earmarked for Ukraine. In order to become law, the bill must be approved by the House of Representatives and signed by the US President.  

Among the Republicans, Johnson's position was called an obstacle .

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
