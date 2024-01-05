ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Last year, the number of appeals related to the protection of the rights of victims of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation doubled - Lubinets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21619 views

In 2023, the number of appeals to the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights doubled due to Russian aggression.

In 2023, the number of appeals to the Ombudsman's Office regarding the protection of the rights of persons affected by armed aggression increased . This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

In 2023, the number of appeals to the Ombudsperson's Office concerning protection of rights of persons affected by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine increased. We received 1,266 more appeals. In 2022, we received 951 appeals for consideration, last year - 2,224

- Lubinets said.

Lubinets also noted that a total of 9,483 people in this area had their rights restored in 2023.

Recall

On January 3, Ukraine managed to return more than 200 soldiers and civilians from Russian captivity. According to the Ombudsman, the Ukrainians were held there from 6 months to more than 1.5 years. All of them returned from Russia in poor physical condition. All of them were exhausted and very thin. As for their moral condition, "all are morally strong, all are brave," Lubinets said.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

