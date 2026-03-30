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Large-scale scheme of illegal car re-registration exposed in Kyiv, with a profit of UAH 6.5 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1984 views

An organized group illegally registered problematic cars by accessing the Ministry of Internal Affairs database. 12 people have been notified of suspicion, and 48 large-scale searches have been conducted.

Large-scale scheme of illegal car re-registration exposed in Kyiv, with a profit of UAH 6.5 million

An organized group that used access to the Ministry of Internal Affairs database for illegal car registration has been exposed in Kyiv. In one year, its members earned about UAH 6.5 million. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, 12 people have been notified of suspicion

- the report says.

According to the investigation, the organizers created a network of controlled firms that formally provided services for the commission sale of cars. These enterprises were registered to straw persons who officially gained access to the Ministry of Internal Affairs database and qualified electronic signatures. Subsequently, these accesses were transferred to the organizers, who carried out operations in the system on their behalf.

Clients were car owners who wanted to formalize a purchase and sale in violation of the law. Through controlled companies, they:

  • concluded contracts without the actual presence of the parties (in particular, when someone was abroad);
    • registered cars that were on the wanted list;
      • legalized transport with forged documents;
        • underestimated the value of cars through fictitious appraisals.

          Such services were provided in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, and Odesa regions and ranged from UAH 3,000 to UAH 10,000, depending on how problematic the car's documents were.

          According to preliminary data, since January 2025, the organizers have earned about UAH 6.5 million, involving more than 50 people in various regions.

          Law enforcement officers conducted 48 searches. The actions of the suspects are qualified under Part 3 of Art. 358 and Part 5 of Art. 361 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

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