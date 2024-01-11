Large-scale fires break out in Moscow and the Moscow region

Russian firefighters are extinguishing a large fire in the Moscow region and Moscow. This was reported by firefighters on social media, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that in the village of Obukhovo, Russia, the roof of an 8,000-square-meter polymer production workshop is on fire.

Before the firefighters arrived, the staff went outside on their own. According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

Three fire hydrants are used to extinguish the fire. A 40-meter main line from the Klyazma River was also laid. The work is complicated by the high fire load of the building.

In total, about 120 specialists and 36 pieces of equipment are working at the site.

Later, Russian firefighters reported a fire in Moscow. A one-story administrative and industrial building is on fire. The fire area has already reached about 2000 square meters.