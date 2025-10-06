$41.230.05
Kyiv to host PR marathon "In the Mirror of Reality": a professional event for the communications market

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

On October 30, 2025, over 300 communicators and marketers and 30 speakers from all over Ukraine will take part in the PR marathon "In the Mirror of Reality". Participants will discuss tools for building trust, transparency, and effective communication, as well as the experience of adapting brands to rapid changes in public sentiment.

Kyiv to host PR marathon "In the Mirror of Reality": a professional event for the communications market

On October 30, 2025, over 300 communicators and marketers and 30 speakers from all over Ukraine will participate in the PR Marathon "In the Mirror of Reality". The program includes: 4 panel discussions, cases from PUMB, "Kovalska", Eva, Bolt, "Biosphere" corporation and other top companies, and the awards ceremony for the PR Case Competition. Participants will discuss tools for building trust, transparency, and effective communication, as well as the experience of brands adapting to rapid changes in public sentiment, UNN reports.

The event has been held for over 10 years under the auspices of the marketing and communications media MMR.ua and the business/media bureau Ekonomika+. This year's PR Marathon is dedicated to issues of trust, transparency, and effective communication in complex information environments. The event program covers four main areas:

  • People and Trust — tools for building personal and corporate reputation, social responsibility, the "human voice" of a brand as a new standard of communication.
    • Business and Strategy — the role of PR in top management, measurability of results, ROI, the balance between innovation and resources, and the question of an in-house department versus an independent agency.
      • Technology and the Future of the Profession — the impact of AI, data, and analytics on the work of communicators, ethical integration of technologies, and new channels of influence.
        • Society and Crisis Resilience — anti-crisis practices, rapid response to mistakes, cases demonstrating how brands maintain trust in crisis situations.

          Among the marathon speakers are Ksenia Sikorska (PUMB), Andriy Zdesenko ("Biosphere" corporation), Serhiy Kostya (Bolt), Oleksandra Hnatyk (Eva), Iryna Metnyova (Vandog Agency), Olena Osypchuk (SOCAR Energy Ukraine), Volodymyr Sobolev ("Kovalska", lecturer at kmbs and SKVOT), Kateryna Hulenok (BROCARD), Iryna Shynkarenko ("Epicenter K"), Anna Zakharash ("Darnytsia"), Volodymyr Haidash ("ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih"), Oleksandra Pohorila (UAgency) and other leading market experts.

          During the event, the PR Case Competition awards ceremony will take place, showcasing the most successful brand projects and setting new standards of professionalism.

          "We monitor the communication market throughout the year to select teams and experts who have implemented notable projects or undergone significant changes. The goal of the PR Marathon 'In the Mirror of Reality' is to unite these professionals to answer questions such as: how do brands build trust, effectively respond to challenges, and transform public sentiment into development strategies?" — emphasize the event organizers.

          October 30, 2025

          Kyiv, Secret Place (participants will learn the location closer to the date)

          Register for PR MRTHN and gain access to unique communication cases.

          The event is implemented with the support of partners: general partner PUMB, general media partner "We Are Ukraine+", creative partner Saatchi & Saatchi Ukraine.

          About the organizer

          MMR.ua is a benchmark in the world of marketing and communications, covering key trends, cases, and insights from Ukraine and the world. The business/media bureau Ekonomika+ unites four leading media — Delo.ua, MMR.ua, Womo.ua, and "TOP-100", creating a powerful information ecosystem that covers business, economics, politics, marketing, and women's leadership. Annually, Ekonomika+ holds large-scale events, including Get Business Festival, MRKTNG Marathon, HR Wisdom Summit, She Congress, and Business Wisdom Summit.

          The PR Marathon "In the Mirror of Reality" continues the series of professional events that shape the communication market and help establish high standards in PR, marketing, and business communications, combining relevant knowledge, practical cases, and expert discussions.

